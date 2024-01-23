A guide on how to unlock fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown differs from its predecessors in that it leans more towards a Metroidvania. That means players will have to navigate one large map, instead of shorter ones. However, this could prove to be tiring when players have to return to certain areas that are on the other side of the map. Thankfully, fast travel exists in the game. In this Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown guide, we will teach you how to unlock the fast travel feature.

To unlock fast travel, players first have to beat Jahandar the Manticore. Once you have beaten Jahandar and unlocked the Rush of Simurgh, start making your way toward the Sacred Archive. Instead of going up, however, instead go left. The area should be to the left of the westernmost Wak-Wak Tree and to the left of the Statue of the Queen. Once you have made your way there, you will discover a purple orb, similar to the ones you discovered early in the game. Breaking this orb will repair the broken plinth, unlocking the Fast Travel mechanic.

Interacting with this will open a list of fast travel locations, which at this point in time should include your current location, as well as The Haven. The Haven is the location in the game where Fariba, The Mage, Kaheva, and Artaban are located. You actually unlock The Haven fast travel point early on in the game, but as it is behind a locked gate, you will need to teleport to it via Fast Travel to actually use it.

Fast Travel is a feature that will be of help to all players playing this game. The ability to bypass enemies whenever you need to backtrack helps the player stay alive, while also maintaining their sanity. Make sure to use this feature to its fullest.

That's all for our guide on how to unlock the fast travel mechanic in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The game is out now and is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.