As King Charles III’s coronation approaches, it seems that Prince William is still not interested in speaking to his younger brother, Prince Harry. Prince William is upset about Harry’s book and feels betrayed, leaving him with “no interest in communicating” with him before the coronation about their disagreements, a source recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight.

Despite Prince Harry expressing an interest in reconciling with his brother and father, the source added that the relationship is still fractured, and it is unclear when they will be able to mend fences. This news comes after King Charles’ planned to evict Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, from Frogmore Cottage, which reportedly appalled the couple. It’s very appalling because that’s where the couple lived prior to moving to California.

The residence was where Harry and Meghan lived until they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. In his book, Spare, Harry alleged that William once tried to attack him during an argument about Meghan. He stated that William grabbed him by the collar, ripping his necklace, and knocked him to the floor, causing him to land on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under his back, with the pieces cutting into him.

Spare was released on January 10 and was an instant success upon its release, but it also caused further damage to Harry’s relationship with his family.

It remains to be seen when William and Harry will be able to mend their relationship, and the upcoming coronation may only serve to further highlight the rift between the brothers.