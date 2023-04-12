Prince Harry’s decision to attend his father King Charles III’s coronation ceremony without Meghan Markle sparked a heated debate on social media. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday that the Duke of Sussex will attend the crowning ceremony of his father and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The palace also announced that the Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, per CNN.

While Prince Harry’s potential role in the coronation remains unclear, as he is no longer a working royal after stepping back from royal duties three years ago, Meghan Markle’s absence has become a topic of discussion on Twitter. Some users praised her decision to prioritize her family over royal obligations, while others are elated she isn’t going.

How empowering for Meghan Markle to say No to Britain’s most powerful family. A family that held her in contempt & constantly fed her to vultures. Any wife with bad in-laws knows she just took back control. 👏🏽I’m here for Meghan not giving a damn what anyone thinks #Coronation pic.twitter.com/5AKXMtYQ39 — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) April 12, 2023

Meghan Markle😍🤩 A woman who knows her worth! Love this for you✨ pic.twitter.com/LvUleSI5aT — Ariel The Mermaid (@sa_squaddie) April 12, 2023

Apparently according to the UK media and Racist Royalists, Meghan Markle loves “Royal Spotlight” by not attending Royal events… 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/H5yg5uP0Ux — NoChillMood (@ritaag) April 12, 2023

There will NEVER be a coronation image of Meghan Markle EVER in HISTORY! That’s huge! #ThankGoodnessMeghanisNOTcoming pic.twitter.com/s4KStx3oyd — Evans E. 🏳️‍🌈⚧ 👨🏿‍🏫 #KingCharles'Angel (@jomilleweb) April 12, 2023

The reactions to Meghan Markle’s decision to not attend the #Coronation are proof she was right to make the decision that was best for her and her mental health People who hate her and who said she had no right to attend are angry she’s not attending. You couldn’t write it. — Anna (@Anna__with_an_A) April 12, 2023

The controversy comes amid ongoing tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, exacerbated by the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare, in which he made several explosive allegations against his family members. In a January interview to promote his book, Harry expressed hope that the family would be willing to sit down and discuss their issues.

Despite the drama, the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is still a three-day celebration across the country, in which the public can participate. The event will mark a major milestone in the royal family’s history, and Harry’s attendance will undoubtedly draw attention, given his recent criticisms of the family.

Overall, the decision for Markle to stay in California while Harry attends the coronation has highlighted the couple’s continued efforts to prioritize their family life over royal duties. While the move sparked controversy on social media, it’s still a mystery how the rest of the royal family and the public will receive this move.