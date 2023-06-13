Kylian Mbappé, the star forward of PSG, has responded to recent transfer rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid, reported by Fabrizio Romano. In a statement, Kylian Mbappé vehemently denied the reports, calling them “lies” and affirming his commitment to PSG for the upcoming season.

The French international expressed his happiness at the club, stating, “I've already said that I'm going to continue next season at PSG where I'm very happy.” Mbappé's statement comes as a direct response to an article that claimed he had a desire to join Real Madrid this summer.

However, despite Mbappé's declaration, PSG's position remains clear. The club is faced with the dilemma of either extending his contract or selling him during the current transfer window. Mbappé's current deal with PSG is set to expire, and he has reportedly informed the club that he will not be renewing it.

This puts PSG in a challenging situation, as they must now decide whether to sell Mbappé in order to avoid losing him for free next year. The French club will likely explore all possible options to secure the best outcome for both the player and the team.

Mbappé's future has been a subject of intense speculation, with Real Madrid consistently mentioned as potential suitors. The Spanish giants have long been admirers of the 24-year-old forward, and rumors of a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu have persisted for some time.

As the transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on PSG and Mbappé's situation. Fans will eagerly await any further developments and announcements from the player and the club regarding his contract and potential transfer. Until then, Mbappé's words provide a temporary relief for PSG supporters, who will hope to see him continue to shine in the team's colors for at least another season.