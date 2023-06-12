The dust has barely settled on Lionel Messi's PSG exit, and now the French club is facing another massive headache after superstar forward Kylian Mbappe announced his decision not to renew his contract next summer. This only means that the 24-year-old's departure is imminent, with Paris now reportedly considering cashing in on Mbappe now as opposed to losing him for free next summer.

As expected, the news hit Twitter hard. The general reaction was that of shock as Mbappe pretty much forced PSG's hand to make a decision on his future now:

NDJSJDJAEJAKEKSKSJSKSKEKSJRSJRJSRSJEJIDDJEK IM SHAKINGNHHHGGHFKF — SirNazarioRMA (@NazarioTG) June 12, 2023

Here we go with Mbappe saga again pic.twitter.com/ygTo2uVeKk — PointGod (@Point_God_11_) June 12, 2023

Mbappe when he is not treading during the transfer window pic.twitter.com/FR4ZEejNf9 — PointGod (@Point_God_11_) June 12, 2023

now how is mbappe leaving news broke twitter more than city winning — nini (@belinghm) June 12, 2023

Naturally, some fans could not help but call Mbappe out for supposedly trying to chase clout at a time when a lot of other headlines have dominated the sport, which also includes Manchester City winning the Champions League title for the first time in their history, while also scoring a majestic treble.

Given this recent bombshell, a lot of fans (and news outfits) on Twitter also believe that Kylian Mbappe is now headed to Real Madrid:

Imagine if Real Madrid manage to pull off the signings of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé AND Harry Kane in the same transfer window 😳 Galácticos 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Km86fpLoVT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 12, 2023

Real Madrid fans seeing the Mbappé news 😏 pic.twitter.com/rfK6BnO0QT — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 12, 2023

🚨🎖️| BREAKING: PSG have changed their tone in regards to Mbappé’s sale, everything is now OPEN. @Tanziloic pic.twitter.com/yL8pYxJevk — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 12, 2023

🚨🎖️| BREAKING: People close to PSG believe Kylian Mbappe is forcing PSG to SELL him @FabriceHawkins pic.twitter.com/nvnldhfgaC — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 12, 2023

Mbappé will be a REAL MADRID player before the pre-season stats in July, bookmark this. pic.twitter.com/muVKPJ9jOK — John H O N E S T Y (@ExJohnHonestyy) June 12, 2023

Kylian Mbappé wearing number 9 in his first season at Real Madrid? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nfcBOlRLFY — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) June 12, 2023

🚨💣 BREAKING: Real Madrid set to move for Kylian Mbappé in the coming weeks. @Santi_J_FM #rmalive pic.twitter.com/e2PoL9weIF — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 12, 2023

This is obviously some massive news that will have a significant impact not only on PSG but on world football as well. After all, Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the top footballers in the world today, if not the very best. It seems that he now has one foot out the door in Paris, which will clearly have huge implications for Ligue 1. Moreover, whichever team potentially ends up buying him will likely become favorites to win their domestic league as well as in Europe. Things are about to get very interesting.