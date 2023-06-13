PSG finds themselves in a challenging situation as star forward Kylian Mbappe has made it clear that he will not be renewing his contract with the club. With Kylian Mbappe's contract set to expire next year, PSG faces the difficult choice of selling him now or risk losing him for free, reported by goal.com.

This decision is not a simple one. Mbappe's talent and status as one of the world's best players make him a prized asset, and in a normal transfer market, his value would be astronomical. Reports suggest that PSG is looking for a fee in the range of €200 million (£172m/$215m) for the French international.

However, the club is aware that Real Madrid, the most likely destination for Mbappe, may not be willing to meet such a high price. Madrid had anticipated signing Mbappe for free next summer and recently invested in other players, including Jude Bellingham, leaving them with limited funds and a need for a striker following Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi Arabia.

Nevertheless, Mbappe's decision to express his desire to leave PSG before the transfer window opens gives the French club some negotiating power. While Madrid may try to drive the asking price down, they will need to find a compromise with PSG.

Although losing Mbappe is a blow for PSG, the player himself has done the club a favor by indicating that he prefers a transfer with a significant fee rather than leaving for free. This allows PSG to generate much-needed funds and maintain some leverage in negotiations.

While the departure of one of the world's best players is never an easy situation to confront, PSG has reached a point where they must make a decision they had hoped to avoid. It may be painful, but selling Mbappe and receiving a substantial sum could ultimately be the best course of action for the club.

As Mbappe's future hangs in the balance, the football world watches with anticipation to see how the negotiations unfold and where the young superstar will ultimately end up.