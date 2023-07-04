Manchester United‘s pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt‘s Randal Kolo Muani has hit a roadblock as PSG prepares to make an €80 million offer for the highly rated striker, reported by goal.com. PSG has identified Kolo Muani as their priority signing to bolster their attacking options, especially with uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future.

According to Bild, PSG has already initiated discussions with Eintracht Frankfurt and is considering the substantial bid for the 24-year-old forward. However, Frankfurt is holding firm and deems any offer below €90 million (£77m/$96m) as unacceptable. Kolo Muani's contract with Frankfurt runs until 2027, granting the German club significant leverage in negotiations. Nonetheless, PSG's direct conversations with the player could potentially expedite a future transfer.

PSG's pursuit of attacking reinforcements stems from their failed attempts to secure Napoli's Victor Osimhen and their reluctance to meet the hefty price tag attached to Tottenham's Harry Kane. Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested in Kolo Muani, limiting PSG's alternatives in the market. The French striker had a remarkable season, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists in 46 matches across all competitions.

However, Randal Kolo Muani has expressed a preference for playing in the Premier League, which could pose a challenge for PSG in convincing him to join their ranks. On the other hand, Manchester United sees Kolo Muani as a valuable investment to bolster their attacking prowess alongside Marcus Rashford and compete for titles across various competitions in the upcoming season.

As the transfer saga unfolds, fans and club officials will be eagerly awaiting further developments regarding Kolo Muani's future. The battle for his signature intensifies, with PSG, Manchester United, and other interested clubs eager to secure the services of this talented striker who has already proven his worth on the pitch.