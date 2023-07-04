Manchester United‘s pursuit of goalkeeper Andre Onana has hit a roadblock as Inter Milan has rejected their opening offer of around £35 million, reported by mirror. The Red Devils are in urgent need of a new goalkeeper following the expiration of David de Gea‘s contract. However, the financial demands associated with Onana's potential move may prove to be too steep for Manchester United.

Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to bring in a ball-playing goalkeeper who can initiate play from the back, but the club's limited transfer budget poses a challenge. The imminent arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea for £60 million has reportedly consumed a significant portion of United's £120 million budget, leaving little room for further high-value transfers.

Manchester United has engaged in talks with Onana's representatives, and Ten Hag is familiar with the Cameroon international from their time together at Ajax. However, Inter Milan's valuation of the 27-year-old at £60 million has made it difficult for United to proceed. The club simply cannot afford to meet Inter's asking price, placing Onana in the same category as other goalkeeper targets such as David Raya from Brentford and Diogo Costa from Porto.

Onana possesses the desired attributes for United, including his comfort with the ball at his feet and his experience of reaching the UEFA Champions League final with Ajax. Additionally, his existing relationship with Ten Hag could work in United's favor. However, Inter Milan holds a strong bargaining position as Onana is under contract until June 2027.

Furthermore, Inter can leverage interest from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, who have already secured the signing of Marcelo Brozovic from Inter. The club's financial resources may allow them to pursue a move for Onana as well, giving Inter additional leverage in negotiations with Manchester United.

As the transfer saga unfolds, United will need to reevaluate their options and explore alternative targets due to the financial constraints and competition they face in securing the services of Andre Onana.