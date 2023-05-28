Eintracht Frankfurt has secured a significant transfer by signing highly rated Swedish talent Hugo Larsson from Malmö, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old midfielder is set to join the German club on a permanent deal, marking a league record sale for the Swedish top-flight.

The agreement between the two clubs has been finalized, with Larsson undergoing a successful medical examination. Eintracht Frankfurt will pay a transfer fee of €11.5 million to secure the services of the young gem, establishing a new record for a sale from the Swedish league.

Hugo Emanuel Larsson, born on June 27, 2004, has already made a name for himself in Swedish football. Currently playing for Allsvenskan club Malmö FF, Larsson has showcased his skills as a midfielder. His talent has also earned him international recognition, as he has represented the Sweden U17 and U19 teams.

Larsson’s potential and impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, leading to his call-up to the senior national team. He made his full international debut for Sweden on January 9, 2023, in a friendly match against Finland. Larsson played for 68 minutes before being replaced by Omar Faraj, contributing to Sweden’s 2-0 victory.

The signing of Hugo Larsson signifies Eintracht Frankfurt’s commitment to nurturing young talent and strengthening their squad for the future. The club’s investment in Larsson demonstrates their belief in his abilities and potential to make a significant impact in German football.

As Larsson prepares to embark on a new chapter in his career, Eintracht Frankfurt fans eagerly anticipate the contributions he will make to the team. The talented Swedish midfielder’s arrival is an exciting development for the club, and supporters will be keen to witness his growth and development in the Bundesliga.