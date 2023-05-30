PSG has expressed interest in signing Arsenal‘s Martin Odegaard in a potential high-profile transfer this summer, as the French club looks to revamp its squad, reported by goal.com.

Odegaard had a standout season in 2022-23, making a significant impact for Arsenal after being appointed captain at the start of the campaign. The Norwegian midfielder’s contributions of 15 goals and eight assists were crucial in Arsenal’s title charge, attracting attention from clubs across Europe. According to the Daily Mail, PSG has initiated contact with Arsenal regarding a possible move for Odegaard.

However, Arsenal is reportedly reluctant to part ways with their captain, as he holds a central role in manager Mikel Arteta’s future plans for the club. It would take a substantial offer for Arsenal to consider letting Odegaard leave this summer.

Interestingly, Arsenal is preparing for their return to Europe’s elite competition and is willing to invest heavily in strengthening the squad. The board is said to be ready to back Arteta with a budget of over £180 million, which could increase depending on player sales. Although it is unlikely, selling Odegaard could provide a significant financial boost to the club’s already substantial transfer budget.

In the meantime, Odegaard is expected to represent Norway during the upcoming international break before enjoying a well-deserved break in preparation for the 2023/24 season.

As speculation continues to surround Odegaard’s future, fans of both Arsenal and PSG will eagerly await any developments regarding a potential transfer. The allure of joining the French giants could be tempting for the talented midfielder, but Arsenal’s determination to retain their captain suggests that negotiations may be challenging for PSG.