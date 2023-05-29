Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has delivered a blunt message to his team, stating that they cannot afford to be complacent and must strive to be “much better” if they have any hopes of dethroning Manchester City in the upcoming season, reported by goal.com.

Despite leading the Premier League standings for several weeks during the current campaign, Arsenal eventually slipped away, allowing Manchester City to secure their third consecutive title under the guidance of Pep Guardiola. Nonetheless, Arteta believes that Arsenal’s second-place finish with 84 points is still an impressive accomplishment for his side. However, he is determined to achieve even greater success.

“Our main target was to bring the club back to the Champions League, and we have achieved that,” Arteta stated. “We didn’t expect to finish where we are. It’s the third best record in the history of the club, with the most wins ever. But it’s still not enough to win it. We understand the level we need to reach. If we want to be considered a top team, we cannot be content with our current position. We must be much better next season.”

Arsenal’s qualification for the Champions League marks their return to the prestigious tournament after a six-year absence. However, their last Premier League triumph dates back to 2004, and Arteta is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead. With Manchester City eyeing an unprecedented fourth consecutive league title, Arsenal will be among the favorites to challenge their dominance.

With Arteta’s determination and Arsenal’s return to the Champions League, there is renewed hope among fans that the club can compete at the highest level and end their Premier League title drought. The upcoming season promises to be an exciting one, as Arsenal sets their sights on toppling Manchester City’s dominance and reclaiming their place among the elite.