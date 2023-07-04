PSG has made a managerial change, with Christophe Galtier being sacked and Luis Enrique set to take over as the new head coach, according to sources close to ESPN. The departure of Galtier is expected to be officially announced imminently, while Luis Enrique will be presented as the club's new coach in a news conference on Wednesday.

The decision to replace Galtier comes after PSG sporting director Luis Campos informed him earlier this month that he would be fired. The two parties have been engaged in discussions regarding the termination of Galtier's contract. However, Galtier has also faced legal troubles, as he has been summoned to criminal court on December 15 as part of an investigation into racism allegations during his time at former club Nice.

Sources reveal that PSG reached a contract agreement with Luis Enrique earlier this week, and he has already started working on various aspects, including squad management, player recruitment, and preparations for the upcoming season. The club, however, waited to finalize the termination agreement with Galtier before making the official announcement.

Luis Enrique, a former coach of the Spanish national team and Barcelona, expressed interest in managing in the Premier League earlier this year. He has been without a job since leaving the Spanish national team after their elimination from the 2022 World Cup. At Barcelona, Luis Enrique enjoyed tremendous success, winning the Champions League, LaLiga title, and Copa del Rey in his first season in charge.

Galtier's tenure at PSG saw him guide the team to the Ligue 1 title in the 2022-23 season. However, he failed to achieve the desired European success, as PSG were eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich in the round of 16 for the second consecutive season.

The recent developments involving Galtier's legal issues and the managerial change highlight a turbulent period for PSG. The arrival of Luis Enrique brings fresh hope and expectations as the club aims to regain its dominance in both domestic and European competitions.