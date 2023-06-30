PSG manager Christophe Galtier has been taken into police custody for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of discrimination during his time at former club Nice, reported by goal.com.

The 56-year-old coach, who is currently under contract with PSG, was summoned by lead investigators in the case. Accompanied by his son, John Valovic-Galtier, Galtier arrived at a police station in Nice on Friday morning. Authorities have a 24-hour window to formalize charges or release those involved.

The allegations against Galtier specifically pertain to “discrimination based on an alleged race or membership of a religion.” It is claimed that he made discriminatory, racist, and Islamophobic remarks during his one-season tenure at Nice during the 2021-2022 campaign. Galtier has vehemently denied these accusations since they surfaced.

The investigation has also led to searches being conducted at the headquarters of Ligue 1 club Nice. Several players and key individuals, including club president Jean-Pierre Rivere, have been interviewed as part of the process. Julian Fournier, the former football director who reportedly revealed the allegations in an alleged leaked email, has also been questioned by authorities.

While Galtier awaits further developments in the investigation, PSG is reportedly working on terminating his contract. Despite leading the team to another league title in the 2022-2023 season, the club is already considering potential replacements. Former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is rumored to be in line to succeed Galtier at Parc des Princes.

The outcome of the investigation and subsequent actions taken will have significant implications for Christophe Galtier's coaching career and the future of PSG's managerial position. The football world will be closely following the developments as more information emerges regarding these serious allegations.