PSG has unveiled their new away kit for the 2023-24 season, and the promotional material prominently features Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, reported by goal.com. However, this has raised questions about their futures at the club.

🆕⬜️✨ Discover our new @nikefootball 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐲 jersey for the 23/24 season launched on the occasion of the first @PSG_English WE RUN PARIS – 10KM race 👕 A bold white shirt with a colourful band that revisits the traditional colours of the Club ❤️💙#𝐼𝐶𝐼𝐶𝐸𝑆𝑇𝑃𝐴𝑅𝐼𝑆 pic.twitter.com/BhyScTlrkh — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 2, 2023

Mbappe, the French forward, has been the subject of intense speculation regarding his future at Parc des Princes. He recently announced that he will not be triggering an extension clause in his contract, which is set to expire in 2024. This decision has put PSG in a difficult position, as they may have to consider selling him during the summer transfer window. At the same time, there have been ongoing rumors linking Mbappe with a move to Real Madrid, who are reportedly willing to spend a significant sum, possibly exceeding €200 million (£172m/$218m), to secure the services of the 24-year-old, who already holds the record for the most goals scored in PSG's history.

Similarly, Neymar, the Brazilian superstar, has also faced speculation about his departure from the French capital. The 31-year-old has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League, a return to Barcelona, or even a transfer to Saudi Arabia. With two years remaining on his contract with PSG, Neymar faces a crucial decision regarding his future.

While the inclusion of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the promotional material for the new away kit may raise eyebrows, it is important to note that kit reveals often feature key players. The presence of Mbappe and Neymar does not necessarily indicate their long-term commitment to PSG. The club will need to carefully consider their options and make crucial decisions about the future of these two stars.

As the summer transfer window progresses, football fans around the world will be eagerly awaiting developments regarding Mbappe and Neymar, as their potential moves could have significant implications for PSG and the landscape of European football.