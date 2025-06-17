Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t receive the AP MVP award this year, but he didn’t leave empty-handed.

During the Ravens minicamp this week, Jackson was honored with the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) MVP award. This is the third time in his career that he has received this recognition.

While Buffalo's Josh Allen took home the AP MVP earlier this year, the PFWA highlighted Jackson's outstanding 2024 season with its top award.

It's rare for these MVP honors to differ from each other. The last time the PFWA MVP differed from the AP MVP was in 2003. That year, Ravens running back Jamal Lewis won the PFWA vote while quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Steve McNair shared the AP award.

Jackson had an incredible season packed with impressive numbers. He completed 66.7% of his passes, racking up 4,172 yards, throwing for 41 touchdowns, and only four interceptions. He wrapped up the year with a stellar 119.6 passer rating, which ranks as the fourth-highest in NFL history. Only Manning (121.1) and Rodgers (122.5 in 2011 and 121.5 in 2020) have ever recorded better ratings.

Article Continues Below

On the ground, Jackson continued to be a threat. He rushed for 915 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry, which is an outstanding statistic for any runner, especially a quarterback.

Although Josh Allen narrowly beat Jackson in the AP vote, a look at the numbers shows how close the contest was. Allen passed for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions, finishing with a 101.4 passer rating. He also ran for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat talent, but Jackson's efficiency and explosiveness caught the PFWA's attention more.

Despite these honors, Jackson and the Ravens didn’t meet their ultimate goal. Baltimore was knocked out in the Divisional Round, ironically by Allen and the Bills. But fans won’t have to wait long for another matchup.

The 2025 NFL season will begin with a major game on September 7 as the Ravens and Bills face off again. Two MVPs, one field, with a fresh season and new stakes.