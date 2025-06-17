While the Athletics have improved slightly from the last few seasons, they still have an uphill battle in front of them if they want to rise up the standings and compete for a playoff spot. However, there is never a bad time to beat one of your biggest rivals.

The A's did just that on Monday night, knocking off the Houston Astros in the first game of a four-game set. They got the win in dramatic fashion as well as first baseman Nick Kurtz crushed a walk-off two-run home run to give the Athletics a 3-1 victory.

Kurtz's home run traveled 447 feet out to right field, marking the longest walk-off home run in Athletics history, according to MLB Stats. He punctuated the monster blast with an epic bat flip that he will remember forever.

4️⃣4️⃣7️⃣ FT. Nick Kurtz blasted the longest walk-off home run by an A's player in the Statcast era 😳 (MLB x @GoogleCloud) pic.twitter.com/3akZ21ectW — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Athletics haven't had a ton to cheer for this season, including one stretch where they lost 20 out of 21 games. However, they have hung around and while they are still in the basement of the AL West standings, taking a game off of a rival who has been one of the top franchises in baseball in recent years is always a good feeling.

Now, at 30-44, the A's are 12 games out of first place in their division and eight games out of a wild card spot in the American League. While making up that ground seems very unlikely and would probably take a historic run, they have played some good baseball at times this season outside of that one dreadful stretch.

If they can piece some of that together for the rest of the season, avoid the dips and get some more late-game heroics like they did from Kurtz on Monday night, maybe the A's can shock the MLB world and make a run down the stretch.

Getting a win in this series against the Astros feels like a necessary start to that quest, and Kurtz got the Athletics off on the right foot in that department with a historic blast on Monday night.