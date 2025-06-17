The Boston Red Sox are going to feel the sting of losing a superstar from the roster. They traded away Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants and have put themselves in an interesting position. Boston and Devers started to drift apart, and when Devers said that he didn't want to play another position, the Red Sox knew that they had a tough decision to make.

Devers was introduced as a Giant on Tuesday. When talking to the media, he took a jab at the Red Sox by saying that he would play any position that the Giants ask him to play, going against what he said earlier in the season. Devers also said that he is “moving forward from the situation in Boston.”

It's clear that Devers wanted out of Boston. A change of scenery can benefit a player, and he joins a team that desperately needed a star player. The Giants are playing well this season and have inserted their name near the top of the NL West Division. At 41-31, SF is second in the NL West, just 2.5 games behind the Dodgers. The Giants' lineup has a bunch of great hitters, but none labeled as a star offensively. Devers immediately becomes the team's top hitter. He has a chance to smack a ton of home runs into McCovy Cove and be one of the top left-handed power hitters on the Giants since Barry Bonds. The Giants are a team that can make a major splash in the National League, and they may not be done adding more talent. Buster Posey wants to win.

Devers will debut on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians. The lineup is now one of the deepest in the National League. Heliot Ramos, Matt Chapman (on IL), Wilmer Flores, Jung Hoo Lee, Willy Adames, and Mike Yastrzemski can be a serious threat.