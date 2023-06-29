Sergio Ramos, the veteran defender currently playing for PSG, has revealed his desire to return to Spain once his contract with the French club expires at the end of June, reported by goal.com. Ramos, who joined PSG on a free transfer in 2021, is set to part ways with the Ligue 1 champions and become a free agent.

According to Cadena SER, the 37-year-old has expressed his interest in rejoining his former club, Sevilla, in Spain. Ramos began his career at Sevilla, coming through their youth system and spending two seasons as a senior professional before making a high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2005. During his time at Real Madrid, he enjoyed tremendous success, winning 22 titles over a span of 16 years.

However, a potential return to Sevilla may face challenges due to the strained relationship between Ramos and the club's supporters during his time at Real Madrid. Additionally, Sevilla already boasts five central defenders in their squad, making the signing of an aging center-back less of a priority this summer.

Earlier this month, there were reports linking Ramos to a potential move to the Saudi Pro League, but it remains to be seen if he will receive any formal offers from clubs in the Middle East.

As the end of Sergio Ramos' contract draws near, speculations will continue to swirl regarding his future destination. With an illustrious career behind him and a desire to return to Spain, fans and pundits alike will be curious to see where Ramos will choose to continue his football journey.