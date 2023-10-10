The PUBG Mobile Global Championship, or PMGC, will begin soon to discover who will be crowned the PUBG Mobile World Champion of 2023. Check out this handy article to find out the PUBG Mobile Global Championship schedule and how to watch the matches.

2023 PUBG Mobile Global Championship Schedule

The 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Championship boasts a USD$3 million prize pool with 6 matches per day during the tournament.

PMGC League Group Stage (2nd – 19th November)

PMGC League Survival Stage (22nd – 24th November)

PMGC League Last Chance Stage (25th – 26th November)

PMGC Grand Finals (8th – 10th December)

The Group Draw for the 2023 PUBG Mobile Global Championship will take place on October 11th, 2023, at 8:00 PM UTC+8. Fans can watch the draw on the official PUBG Mobile Esports accounts and on YouTube. This will allocate the 48 qualified teams into three groups.

After the Group Draw, the Group Stage of the PMGC League will begin on November 2nd. The top 3 of each group will advance directly to the PMGC Grand Finals, and the bottom 5 teams will be eliminated.

The 4th to 11th place teams will move on to the Survival Stage, taking place on November 22nd – 24th. The 24 teams in this stage will battle for the 16 slots in the Last Chance Qualifiers, and failing to do so means elimination from the tournament..

The Last Chance Qualifiers will take place on November 25th – 26th. Out of the 16 teams that made it to this stage from the Survival Stage, only 5 will advance to the PMGC Grand Finals while the rest will have to bid goodbye to their hopes of lifting the trophy.

The 14 teams that qualified from the PMGC League will be joined by two directly invited teams in the PMGC Grand Finals to make 16 teams. The PUBG Mobile Grand Finals will take place in front of a live audience in Istanbul, Türkiye from December 8th – 10th to crown the next PUBG Mobile World Champions.

How to Watch PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023

All matches will be streamed on official PUBG Mobile Esports channels:

The Group Draw will also be streamed on the above channels on October 11th, 2023, at 8:00 PM UTC+8.