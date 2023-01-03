By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights pulled off a massive upset over the No. 1 seeded Purdue Boilermakers on Monday night, and Purdue head coach Matt Painter gave credit where credit is due after the 65-64 loss.

“We know what’s coming. What Rutgers did tonight didn’t shock us,” Painter said after his team was defeated at home on Monday. “If we were going to war, we’d stop by New Jersey and pick them up.”

It’s high praise for the Scarlet Knights, and it’s the second straight season Rutgers have upset the top-ranked Purdue. Last season, Rutgers needed a half-court buzzer-beater on their home court to pull off the school’s first win over a No. 1-ranked team.

Purdue was the second-last remaining unbeaten team in Division I, and couldn’t secure the win in front of Mackey Arena’s 49th consecutive sellout crowd.

“You want them to be physically and mentally tougher than they were,” Matt Painter said of his team after the loss. “Then, clean up the sloppiness.”

Rutgers’ Cam Spencer scored a 3-pointer with 13.3 seconds left to give the Scarlet Knights the lead, and Purdue was unable to convert on its final two chances in the contest. The Purdue Boilermakers, who remain 13-1 after the defeat, were led by Zach Edey, who finished with 19 points and ten rebounds.

“You need everybody on the roster to win a game like this on the road,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said. “And everybody was ready to chip in.”

The Scarlet Knights have defeated 14 ranked opponents with Pikiell at the helm, and have now upset a No. 1 team twice in school history. They’ll likely be headed to a school-record third straight NCAA tournament in March.