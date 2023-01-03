By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Purdue football got crushed in the Citrus Bowl Monday by the LSU Tigers, but the Boilermakers have just let out a big sigh of relief after it was reported that wide receiver Deion Burks is seemingly out of harm’s way now.

Burks suffered what appears to be a neck injury late in the game and had to be carted off the field to be given further medical attention at a local hospital. Purdue football’s official Twitter account would later provide an optimistic update on the player’s status.

Deion Burks has movement in all extremities. Due to neck pain, precautionary measures were taken to stabilize him after the injury. He was taken to a local hospital, where he will be fully evaluated and undergo additional testing.

Another update from Purdue football said that Burks did not suffer anything serious and has already been discharged from the hospital.

UPDATE: All medical scans were normal, and Deion is feeling better. He has been discharged from the hospital. 🙏

Purdue football lost to LSU to the tune of a lopsided 63-7 score. The Boilermakers were held scoreless in the first three quarters of the game and only managed to find their way to the scoreboard early in the fourth period when the win was already virtually in the bag of the Tigers.

Purdue football, which also lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship Game, finish the 2022 college football season with an 8-6 overall record.

Burks had a catch for four receiving yards against LSU.