Purdue basketball has been one of the best teams in the nation all season long with Zach Edey leading the way. Even so, the Boilermakers couldn't get it done in the BIG Tournament after losing the semi-finals to Wisconsin.

It's something that's become the norm for the Boilermakers. They tend to be a top team every season but fail to do anything in the postseason. The Badgers shook Purdue Basketball to its core after hitting a pretty floater in the final seconds of the game.

The Boilermakers will still be in the March Madness Tournament. So, they still have a chance at redemption. Even so, sports fans everywhere couldn't help but troll the Purdue basketball program for already getting upset.

Basketball fans couldn't help but notice how one-sided the officiating was for Purdue. And yet, Wisconsin got the job done!

Pretty much everybody is on board that Wisconsin deserved the win.

Name a better duo. I'll wait.

Recent history does not favor the Purdue basketball program. It feels like they're always a top seed and just can't get over the hump. The good news for them is that they're still a top seed for the March Madness Tournament where literally anything can happen.

Maybe this BIG Tourney loss lights a fire under this Purdue basketball team. Considering nearly every sports fan believes they'll be an early upset should put a chip on the Boilermakers' shoulders. But only time will tell if this team can overcome the adversity. The opening round of March Madness begins Thursday, March 21.