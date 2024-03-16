Purdue basketball center Zach Edey already has many accolades, but is continuing to make history for the program. The Boilermakers' big man became the school's all-time leading scorer in a game Saturday against Wisconsin, per the school.
Edey now sits at 2,324 points and counting, after reaching that number in the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday. The Purdue center is helping his team fight off Wisconsin at the time of writing, for a chance at a Big Ten championship title. Many college basketball analysts predict Purdue will once again be a no. 1 seed in this year's upcoming NCAA tournament.
Edey passed Rick Mount Saturday to become Purdue's all-time leading scorer. The 7-foot-4 center is having yet another spectacular season at Purdue basketball, in what is highly expected to be his final college campaign. The center is averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds a game for the Boilermakers. For the second straight season, Edey is averaging a double-double. The big man is in line to win the National Player of the Year award for a second consecutive season also.
Edey and Purdue basketball aren't done. The team is heading to the NCAA tournament, and is hoping to break a recent string of disappointing early round losses in March Madness the last few years. Additionally to the scoring record, Edey is the school's leading rebounder. He's also fourth in blocked shots at Purdue.
Purdue and Wisconsin are battling in overtime at the time of writing. The winner of the game moves on to Sunday's Big Ten championship game.