The New York Jets have plenty of questions as the 2026 offseason gets underway, including what they will do at the quarterback position after the Justin Fields experiment crashed and burned last year. The 2026 NFL Draft class is not exactly projected to be brimming with quarterback talent, but one of the big names on the board is Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was projected to go number two to the Jets by ESPN.

Recently, ESPN sports media personality Stephen A. Smith opined that Moore should stay in school for an extra year in order to avoid going to New York, to which Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson responded, calling Smith a “square” and dissing ESPN on social media.

Now, Wilson has once again taken to X, formerly Twitter, to comment on the matter after Smith responded to him on a recent edition of “First Take.”

“Last thing imma say on it. I listened, and I ain’t like it, but that’s all okay. I just don’t want bad advice going out. That was bad career and financial advice that he himself wouldn’t even take. Not to mention yeah I take some of it personal. All good. Go Jets,” wrote Wilson.

In fairness to Smith, the Jets have not exactly garnered a reputation as a quarterback haven over the years, as the team has consistently ranked toward the bottom of the NFL in that department for well over a decade.

However, as Wilson pointed out, advising Moore to stay at Oregon another year as opposed to potentially being the number two overall draft pick would not be something that any agent would recommend, even with the New York situation being as dire as it seems to be.

In any case, the NFL Draft is set for April, while Moore will play at least one more game at Oregon on Friday in the Peach Bowl.