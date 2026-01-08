Well, this isn't where we usually see the Kansas City Chiefs at this time of the year. Usually, KC fans at this point of the season are preparing for their first-round matchup, or, more often, enjoying their first-round bye. This year, though, the Chiefs are preparing their mock drafts for the 2026 NFL Draft after being eliminated from playoff contention.

With the Chiefs officially locking in the ninth pick in the draft, there are a variety of ways they can attack this draft. Renowned draft analyst Mel Kiper has Kansas City going the “obvious” route: adding another pass-catcher for Patrick Mahomes.

” I think you get down here to whether you go Kenyon Sadiq, tight end from Oregon, or you go wide receiver Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State to help Patrick Mahomes get that other weapon,” Kiper said on the “First Draft” podcast. “Sadiq makes sense, they’re both right in that same area in terms of grade. Right now I have Tyson at seven and Sadiq at eight. I’ll go Jordyn Tyson. I know he’s had injury history, but he’s a kid, when he is healthy and ready to go and outstanding football player.”

The Chiefs' wide receiver room has been heavily scrutinized over the last few years. Mahomes started his career with Tyreek Hill as his top wide receiver and Travis Kelce at tight end. Since Hill's departure, though, the Chiefs have struggled to fill the void left by Hill. Kelce's decline over the last few years has also drained the power of their pass-catchers.

Tyson would be a solid addition to the Chiefs' wide receiver room, which features Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. The Arizona State wide receiver is an excellent route runner who profiles as a bona fide WR1 option if he reaches his potential. That being said, his injury history leaves a lot to be desired.

Sadiq is also worth a look for the Chiefs, given Kelce's impending retirement. Whether the veteran TE hangs up his cleats or not this offseason, Sadiq offers potential as the Kelce replacement when he leaves the field. His athleticism will be a welcome addition to the Chiefs' wide receiver room.

There's optimism that Mahomes will be able to return to action at the start of the 2026 NFL season after suffering an ACL tear late in the season. The Chiefs should take advantage of their high draft pick well.