The Purdue Boilermakers are not having a great time of late. Just after losing to the Northwestern Wildcats last Sunday, Purdue basketball suffered yet another back-breaking defeat at the hands of an unranked opponent Thursday night, as they left College Park with a 68-54 loss to the Maryland Terrapins. The loss to the Terrapins hurts Purdue’s chances to score a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday and also signals a bad omen for them come the national tournament.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Purdue has lost back-to-back games, both vs unranked opponents. They are the 5th team in the last 20 seasons to lose back-to-back games vs unranked opponents while being ranked 3 or better. 3 of the previous 4 teams didn’t make it out of the 1st Round of the NCAA Tournament.”

The usually effective Purdue basketball offense was not on display versus the Terrapins. The Boilermakers made only 44 percent of their shots from the floor and hit only two of 13 attempts from behind the arc. Zach Edey led Purdue basketball with 18 points on 8-for-16 shooting and Braden Smith had 18 points on 8-for-12 makes, but support for those two was hard to come by for the Boilermakers.

Purdue basketball has lost three of its last four games, including the defeat in Bloomington to the Indiana Hoosiers on Feb. 4. Perhaps a return home will cure the ills of the Boilermakers, who are scheduled to play the Ohio State Buckeyes at Mackey Arena down in West Lafayette on Sunday.

Despite the recent blows they have absorbed, the Boilermakers are still on top of the Big Ten standings with a 12-4 conference record.