Is Matt Painter molding Purdue basketball star Zach Edey to be the next Yao Ming after their Maui Invitational win over Tennessee?

Being a National Player of the Year makes comparisons inevitable and a certain Matt Painter mentee is not safe. Zach Edey has a lot of work to do to get into the NBA. He may even be on his way to winning a National Championship with the Purdue basketball program. Their Maui Invitational win over the Tennessee basketball squad may have made him stand out to some fans. One even likened his style of play to Yao Ming.

“So much Yao Ming in Zach Edey….,” were the words that set the world of college basketball ablaze amid the Maui Invitational game against Tennessee.

Some people were understandably confused about the comparison, “This man must’ve never seen Yao Ming play lol,” while others were guessing what points of similarities both players have, “Is it tall or the Asian (or both)?”

To be fair, Matt Painter has been using Edey to pack the paint a lot in the Purdue basketball program. In their latest win against Tennesee, the Canadian big man had a dominant performance. He notched 23 points by completely obliterating any defender that the Vols threw his way. No one could also outhustle him when cleaning up the boards. This got him 10 rebounds to round out his performance in two halves.

Comparisons can be quite polarizing at times and this one is a good example. But, it would have been better if the reasons for why the Purdue basketball star was similar to the NBA legend was stated. Although, will Edey be on his way to fulfill it?