Defending national player of the year Zach Edey is back at the Purdue basketball program for this season, and he is worrying about winning games rather than impressing NBA scouts by showing off an outside shot.

“A lot of people get lost in trying to shape their game for the NBA and do things they're not born to do,” Zach Edey said, via Seth Davis of The Messenger. “I'm 7-3, 300 pounds. I'm born to get a rebound. I'm born to shoot layups. It would be a waste of my talents to sit on the three-point line. So I'm not really focused on what NBA teams think of me. I'm trying to win as many games as I can at Purdue. That's what I came back to do.”

After two disappointing showings in March in the last two seasons, losing to 15 and 16 seeds, Edey is hoping to help Matt Painter's Purdue basketball program get over the hump. They have the talent to do it, as the Boilermakers are currently the No. 2 team in the country and is coming off of a 73-63 win over Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational.

Tonight is a big showdown for Purdue against No. 7 Tennessee in the Maui Invitational semifinal. Purdue will face either Kansas or Marquette on Wednesday in the championship or third place game, depending on how the game goes against Tennessee.

With Edey back in the fold, Purdue is one of, if not the top teams in the Big Ten conference. The Big Ten has not won a national championship since 2000, when Michigan State did it. Edey and Matt Painter hope to end that drought this season.