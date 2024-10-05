Purdue football is making a change on its roster, in startling fashion. The Boilermakers are dismissing cornerback Markevious Brown, per Action Network. In an unusual move, Brown is expected to rejoin the team in the 2025 season. It's not certain at time of writing why the program is making the dismissal.

Brown started 15 games the last two seasons for Purdue football. Purdue is making several changes amidst a difficult season. The Boilermakers dismissed offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. The Boilermakers are just 1-3 on the season, heading into a game Saturday against Wisconsin.

Brown posted eight tackles so far this season, with three passes defended. In 2023, the cornerback had 45 total tackles. He spent two years in the SEC at Ole Miss before joining Purdue before the 2023 season.

Purdue football just hasn't found rhythm this year

The Boilermakers are searching for answers as the campaign is teetering on disaster. Purdue already made changes to the offensive scheme, as the team needs wins desperately moving forward. Purdue lost in its last game to Nebraska. The Boilermakers are 0-1 in the Big Ten, heading into Saturday's game. The team also has losses to Oregon State and Notre Dame.

Purdue football's offense has truly struggled. The team only managed 7 points in a shellacking they took to Notre Dame. The Boilermakers scored 10 against Nebraska. While the team did post three touchdowns in a game against Oregon State, the Beavers poured in 38 against Purdue. While the offense has puttered along, the defense is hardly doing any better.

Things got so bad that the team fired their offensive coordinator after just four games to the season.

“The decision to do it now was a couple reasons,” Purdue coach Ryan Walters said, per Sports Illustrated. “One, I believe we have a better team than we have been showing the last three weeks. There's a lot of football left to be played. I felt like if I didn't do anything right now, it would be kind of like waving a white flag on the season. Nobody in that building is ready to do that.”

Purdue and Wisconsin play at 12:00 Eastern on Saturday. The Badgers are 2-2 on the season.