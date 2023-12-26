The Big Ten sack leader has entered the transfer portal.

With a few days before the 2024 calendar year, the college football transfer portal is slowing down as many players have found new programs. But, one big recent entry is Purdue football star Nic Scourton, who was the Big Ten sack leader this past season (h/t Bruce Feldman of The Athletic).

‘Purdue Nic Scourton, the Big Ten’s sack leader, is expected to enter the transfer portal this week, sources confirmed to The Athletic on Tuesday…Scourton, a former four-star recruit, is expected to become a hot commodity in the portal.'

Scourton is a massive late entry to the portal and is suddenly the best EDGE/linebacker option out there after UTSA transfer Trey Moore decided to head to Texas.

Scourton recorded 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 50 tackles and 28 quarterback hurries in 11 games for the Boilermakers this season under new head coach Ryan Walters. But, they finished just 4-8 on the year and 3-6 in Big Ten Conference play, and now Scourton will head elsewhere.

He was named to the Second-team All-Big Ten and his 10 sacks were the most by a Purdue football player since Ryan Kerrigan had 12.5 in 2010, so that is good company for Scourton to be on.

Coming out of high school, he chose Purdue over SMU and UTSA, but it will be interesting to see which programs pick up the phone and give him a call. He just finished his second season with Purdue and won't turn 20 until August, so this is a terrific young player in the portal that should grab the attention of many programs.