Working with the showrunner had a very negative impact.

A new series called Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV reveals the toxicity of showrunner Dan Schneider and more.

The new 4-part docuseries on Discovery shows the horrible side of working on Nickelodeon with the showrunner, THR reports. It investigates the man behind iCarly, Zoey 101, Drake & Josh, and other popular shows.

Though he helped launch the careers of Jennette McCurdy, Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes, Kenan Thompson, and other notable stars, it came at a price.

The trailer starts with highlights of '90s Nickelodeon. It goes into when Schneider arrived as “the Golden Boy” who created these massively successful shows. But then, it talks about how working for him “was like being in an abusive relationship.”

It also showed how pedophiles were on set at Nickelodeon. “It was a house of horrors,” someone said of the work environment.

It turns out that Schneider left Nickelodeon in 2018, after 25 years after claims of abusive behavior from him on set.

In a statement at the time, it said, “Following many conversations together about the next direction and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our longtime creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider's Bakery have agreed not to extend the current deal.”

The new series shows former employees coming forward. For the first time, many tell their horror stories of working with Dan and Nickelodeon. The true crime docuseries sheds light on the dark side of being a child actor at the time and what came about from all the allegations.