The Atlanta Hawks are still dealing with several injuries, which means that a next-man-up mentality will be needed, and that's exactly what's happening. Keaton Wallace and Garrison Mathews have been the two players who have stepped up for the Hawks, and they've been producing at a high level.

Head coach Quin Snyder spoke about Wallace and Mathews before their game against the Boston Celtics, and he credited the coaching staff and their hard work.

“They’re examples of the development of our program,” Snyder said. “If you watch tape of Garrison from two years ago and the things that he’s doing differently as far as how he’s putting the ball on the floor.

“Keaton’s been in our program. He was banged up last year. Those guys are being trained both in conceptually what we want to do as a team. There’s this huge investment. I point to my coaching staff. They’re in there every day with those guys. Keaton, Garrison, and others are in there and they’re working on things that they think can help them so when they do have these opportunities, they’re prepared. As a coach and for their teammates, that gives you confidence.”

In their game against the Sacramento Kings, Wallace finished with 14 points, and Mathews finished with 23 points, and both combined for 11 three-pointers.

Coming into the season, there didn't seem to be an opportunity for either player to see consistent minutes unless there was an injury. Wallace is a two-way player, and there was a chance that he'd see some time with the College Park Skyhawks, but with the Hawks' current situation, he's been able to get meaningful minutes.

Last season, Mathews appeared in 66 games for the Hawks, and with them adding more depth this offseason, there was a chance he wouldn't see much playing time either. Luckily for the Hawks, both players have been ready when their number is called and should be able to contribute in some way even when the Hawks get healthy.

Hawks waiting patiently for players to return from injury

The Hawks are still waiting for a few of their key players to return from injury. Vit Krejci suffered a right adductor strain and will be re-evaluated next week, while Kobe Bufkin and Bogdan Bogdanovic are still waiting to be re-evaluated, and De'Andre Hunter is still out with a right knee injury management.

Bogdanovic hasn't played since the Hawks' season opener with a right hamstring injury, and Snyder offered an update on his status a few weeks ago.

“Lingering is kind of ambiguous with these types of things,” Snyder said. “There’s a process that you have to go through. He hasn’t played a lot in the preseason, probably half of the games, which is reflective of 80 or 79 games the last regular season and a full summer of training and competition. We’re aware of that, and as a result, we want him to be 100% or, if not, close to it, [and] he’s not there.”

Once the Hawks get healthy, they'll know that they have several players that they can put in during certain times, especially with Keaton Wallace and Garrison Mathews stepping up.