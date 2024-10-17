Week seven of the college football season was a fantastic one, and we have another great slate for week eight. Now that conference play is in full swing, we are seeing numerous great matchups every weekend. We're into the best time of the year, and the second half of the season is sure to bring a lot of excitement. The biggest game of the weekend is taking place in the SEC as Quinn Ewers and the Texas football team will look to protect home turf against the Georgia football team. The Longhorns are ranked #1 in the country, and the Bulldogs are ranked #5.

This is a huge game for SEC title implications and College Football Playoff implications. Georgia already has one loss as they fell to Alabama a couple weeks ago, and a second loss this early in the season could spell trouble for them. Texas is still undefeated and they are ranked #1 in the country. If they get a win in this one, they will be sitting pretty for the playoff and making the SEC title game. This game is going to be a lot of fun. Let's take a deeper look at both of these teams before we talk more about what Quinn Ewers will do this weekend.

Carson Beck and Georgia have to play better

The Georgia football team has to play a lot better than they have in recent weeks if they want to go into Texas and knock off the Longhorns. A big reason why the Bulldogs haven't been playing as well is turnovers, and a lot of them are coming from QB Carson Beck. He has to play turnover free this weekend.

Beck is the most important player that Georgia has, and he needs to have a big game if Georgia is going to win.

Quinn Ewers and Texas football have an easy schedule after this game

If the Texas football team gets a win in this one, they are probably going to finish the regular season 12-0, and they will go to the SEC title game ranked #1 in the country. The Longhorns have been dominant so far this year and they only have one ranked team on the schedule after this week. Texas will play Vanderbilt, Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky and #14Texas A&M. The Aggies might present a tricky challenge, but the Longhorns will probably win all of those games.

Texas obviously has to show up and take care of business in those games, but if they beat Georgia, they essentially lock up a CFP spot and maybe an SEC title berth.

Quinn Ewers missed a few games recently because of an injury, but he is back and ready to take on Georgia. Here are three predictions for his performance:

Quinn Ewers will throw two touchdown passes

Ewers made his return to the field last weekend as Texas took on rival Oklahoma, and it did take him a minute to shake the rust off. However, Ewers returned to form and looked good as the Longhorns easily beat the Sooners. Now, Ewers is back in a groove, and he'll have another good game this weekend. He will throw two touchdown passes.

Quinn Ewers will throw zero interceptions

The most important thing in this game might be the turnover battle, and the Texas football team is going to win it. Carson Beck has had trouble with interceptions in recent weeks, and it cost the Bulldogs against Alabama despite Beck still putting up big numbers. Ewers will do a good job of taking care of the football, and that will be the difference in this game.

Quinn Ewers will lead Texas to a win

Both quarterbacks are going to make big plays in this game, but Ewers won't make the costly mistakes that Beck will make, and that will be the difference in the game. The Longhorns look like the team to beat in the SEC, and they will stay perfect this weekend with a 34-24 win.

Georgia and Texas will kick off from DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin at 7:30 ET/6:30 CT on Saturday night. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Longhorns are currently favored by five points.

Other notable week eight games

ESPN's College GameDay goes to the biggest game every week, and they had an easy decision this week as they will head to Austin. This Georgia-Texas game is a huge one, but there are a lot of good games around college football this week. Let's go conference by conference and look at all the matchups that fans should be watching this weekend.

In the ACC, there are a couple big games to keep an eye on. #6 Miami is the favorite in this conference, but they have barely survived their last two games, and they probably should've lost them both. They play at Louisville this weekend, and it is going to be a tricky matchup.

Georgia Tech also has a huge opportunity in front of them this week as #12 Notre Dame is coming to town. The Yellow Jackets are 5-2, and a win over the Irish would be huge for their season.

There's not a lot going on in the Big 12 this weekend, but Friday night's matchup between #13 BYU and Oklahoma State is worth watching. The Cougars are currently in a spot that the Cowboys were expecting to be in, but Oklahoma State is 3-3 instead. Can they get a win and turn their season around?

Things are pretty quiet in the Big Ten outside of this top-25 matchup between Michigan and Illinois, but there is one other intriguing game. #16 Indiana is hosting 5-1 Nebraska for one of the biggest Hoosier home games in recent memory. Both teams are having big bounce back years, and the Hoosiers are hoping to stay perfect in front of their home crowd.

Lastly, we have some good ones in the SEC. There is obviously the top-five clash between Texas and Georgia, but #7 Alabama at #11 Tennessee is also going to be a great one. Both teams looked sluggish this past week after embarrassing upsets, so both need a win badly.

LSU at Arkansas is another one to keep an eye on. The Razorbacks are 4-2 and they took down Tennessee a couple weeks ago. Can they pull off another top-10 upset against LSU who is coming off of a huge win?

Buckle up, folks. It's going to be another exciting weekend of college football all around the country as this slate is loaded with good matchups. Sit back and enjoy.