It looks like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has become a trendsetter, as Boat Rocker and Bay Mills Studios look to capitalize on the success of that indie horror flick with a new R-rated Christopher Robin series.

Variety broke the story that Boat Rocker and Bay Mills Studios are developing an R-rated Christopher Robin series. The official logline provided by Variety reads: “Christopher Robin is a disillusioned New Yorker navigating his quarter-life crisis with the help of the weird talking animals who live beyond a drug-induced portal outside his derelict apartment complex, the Hundred Acres.”

Charlie Kesslering penned the script for the project and will also serve as an executive producer. Conrad Vernon will direct the pilot — no other directors have been announced yet — and also executive produce. Nick Nantell, on behalf of Boat Rocker and along with Anderson and James for Bay Mills, will executive produce as well. Holly Hubsher will oversee the project on behalf of Bay Mills.

In a statement, Nantell said, “There are few characters more iconic and known the world over for their adventures together than Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh.” He continued, “We’re grateful to be working with the Bay Mills team, Charlie Kesslering, and Conrad Vernon on a project that takes these characters to new, unexpected, and really funny places.”

Anderson and James of Bay Milles added, “This project takes everything you think you know about Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh and creates something completely fresh and undeniably funny,” added Anderson and James. “We’re excited to partner with Boat Rocker, Charlie, and Conrad on this journey to a truly creative space where anything is possible for these characters.”

This isn’t the first R-rated project based on Winnie the Pooh to surface. Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey was an indie horror flick that gained traction on social media before its February 2023 release. It grossed nearly $5 million worldwide which is not bad considering the budget. It does, however, sound like this Christopher Robin series has more resources invested in the project and could be something very unique if it pans out.