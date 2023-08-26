Tennis fans are hoping that Rafael Nadal can make a return to the ATP Tour now that he has returned to the practice court. Nadal will not be participating in the U.S. Open after undergoing surgery on his hip in June, but he is making a game effort to get back to the ATP Tour in the foreseeable future.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Rafael Nadal has been back on the training courts for the first time in three months! 👏🥹🇪🇸 (Not gonna be sharing videos here to respect his privacy though) 📸 Paodaouria IG pic.twitter.com/FbZNY6mTQI — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) August 25, 2023

Nadal, along with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, dominated men's tennis for multiple years. However, Federer retired last year and Nadal appears close to reaching a similar decision. Djokovic is still playing at a championship level, but his dominance has been challenged by 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spanish teenager defeated Djokovic in 5 sets at Wimbledon in July.

Nadal has expressed hope that he can get back on the court and play competitively when he gets there.

“My goal and my ambition is to try and stop and give myself an opportunity to enjoy the next year that will probably be my last year in the professional tour,” Nadal said.

“That is my idea but I can’t say 100 per cent it will be like this, but my idea and my motivation is to try to enjoy and say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important for me.”

Nadal injured his hip in January while playing at the Australian Open. He had hoped to recover from the injury in a two-month period, but it has taken much longer for the 37-year-old to come close to full health.

Rafael Nadal hopes to return to competitive action during 2024, and he has said that will be his final year playing competitive tennis.