Novak Djokovic has found his new rival in Carlos Alcaraz and they will likely face off again in the US Open. But, tennis fans cannot seem to find an iconic rival for the Serbian king of tennis. He always has to be inserted in conversations that have Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in them. Marion Bartoli, a former Wimbledon champion, thinks that this could have massive effects on Nole's legacy when it is all said and done.

Roger Federer ended his career at the Laver Cup with fans that have universally revered him. Despite getting his record broken by Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, he is still considered the greatest tennis player of all time by fans and pundits. Rafa is likely to do the same once he gets back on tour and finishes his career. The Swiss and Spaniard players have the most legendary battles in all of the sport which leaves out Nole.

Bartoli posits that Djokovic will not get as much love from fans even if he gets more titles after the US Open, via Tennis 365.

“Roger speaks elegance, Rafa, on the other hand, was considered a fighter who won 14 times at Roland Garros. But nobody likes the third party [Djokovic],” the former Wimbledon declared. She also added how Novak's career could have been different, ‘If Novak had had just one other major competitor. He would have had a much larger fan base. I think he's gained everyone's respect, but when it comes to love it's a little different.”

Carlos Alcaraz is on the rise and Novak Djokovic does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Will we continue to see classics between the two starting with the US Open?