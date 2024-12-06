The New York Rangers addressed a significant roster move on Friday, trading former captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks while retaining his entire $8 million AAV.

The cap space created by this move allowed the Rangers to resolve another critical matter of business. According to multiple reports, goaltender Igor Shesterkin has agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth approximately $11.5 million to $12 million per season.

The news was first reported by former goaltender and current analyst Kevin Weekes, along with ESPN's Emily Kaplan on X.

Sheterkin, who reportedly rejected a massive contract offer earlier in the season, now becomes the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history, eclipsing the previous mark set by Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price at $10.5 million annually.

But like the rest of the Rangers, he's struggled of late. His record is 8-9-1 with a 3.05 goals-against-average and a .908 save percentage.

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is now the highest-paid goalie in NHL history

It was Weekes who correctly predicted that Shesterkin would earn the top contract for a goaltender in League history, shortly after he allegedly rejected New York's first offer.

“Hey, when it’s all said and done, he will be the highest-paid goalie in league history. And I think just based on the timing, he’s very deserving of that now, at this point in time,” Weekes said earlier in the season. “As I said initially when I first broke this story, that deal, the offer of 88, eight years, $11 million a year, times eight.”

“And ultimately, could he push and should he push to get $12 (million)? Sure, why not? Should he push to get 12 and a half? Sure he can make the case, but I don’t think that helps their team as such, just based on where they are cap-wise,” Weekes continued. “Although that’s not his responsibility. Boiler, if you want to win, you need other good pieces around you, too.”

Rangers GM Chris Drury now has a formidable task in front of him on how to keep the Rangers competitive with top players with Shesterkin's contract eating up a major portion of their cap space.