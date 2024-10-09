It's hard to argue that Igor Shesterkin isn't the best current goaltender in the National Hockey League — and the New York Rangers know that. So much so that they reportedly offered the Russian $88 million over eight years on a new contract extension, which would have made him the highest-paid netminder in league history.

But Shesterkin turned down the record-breaking offer, and Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman speculated as to why on Wednesday.

“What I do believe is this: I believe that Shesterkin and his representatives have argued that he is the best player on the team, and that he should be paid as such,” Friedman told Bob Stauffer on the latest episode of the Oilers Now podcast.

“I don't think they're looking for Draisaitl money ($14M AAV) or anything like that, but I do think that their ask would make him the highest paid player on the Rangers, and right now the highest paid player is (Artemi) Panarin ($11.642 million AAV). So I think that's kind of what we're looking at here, is the Rangers don't want to go there at this point in time.”

Carey Price is currently the league's highest-paid goaltender; the Montreal Canadiens veteran makes $10.5 million AAV. And it looks like an offer of $11 million AAV won't do it for Shesterkin, who is probably looking for upwards of $12 million on his next deal.

A new wrinkle has been added to the situation after the offer went public, and the hope has got to be that the situation involves less drama than Jeremy Swayman's contract saga with the Boston Bruins.

Still, with the salary cap going up, Shesterkin will very likely be worthy of upwards of $11.5 million as he continues in his prime.

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin will earn even more if he has another great year

It's also been speculated that Shesterkin's camp won't negotiate a new contract during the season. That means that, if he did indeed reject an offer of $88 million, the front office will have to wait until next offseason to hammer out a deal.

But Shesterkin will be an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and the Blueshirts absolutely cannot afford to lose him for nothing. That would signal a small window for New York to lock up their superstar goalie between the end of the 2024-25 campaign and the beginning of free agency.

There's also the chance that Shesterkin plays even better than the level he's gotten to — both in the regular season and playoffs — which would only drive his price tag up.

Shesterkin's .921 save percentage ranks second in the NHL over the last three seasons, and his .929 save percentage in the playoffs since 2021-22 is the best in the league among goalies with at least 20 appearances.

“I love the team, I love the fans, so of course it will be great to stay here. But you never know what’s going to happen,” the star netminder said at the end of September. “I just want to be focused on my game, on practice every day.”

It'll be interesting to see how the Russian performs in 2024-25, and how much money it leads to on his next deal. Shesterkin and the Rangers are in Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins in their season opener on Wednesday night.