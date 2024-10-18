The New York Rangers are off to a strong start in the 2024-25 NHL season, posting a 3-0-1 record through four games, bolstered by standout performances from stars like Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox and Chris Kreider.

However, an intriguing storyline surrounds the future of goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who reportedly turned down an $88 million contract extension, which would have made him the highest-paid goaltender in NHL history.

As speculation builds, questions arise about the kind of offer Shesterkin might eventually accept and whether he could reach free agency next summer and become the highest-profile goalie to hit the market in recent memory.

According to NHL Insider and former Rangers goaltender Kevin Weekes, Shesterkin will still eventually be the highest-paid goalie in League history, but the AAV won't exceed a certain level, via Yahoo Sports:

“Hey, when it’s all said and done, he will be the highest-paid goalie in league history. And I think just based on the timing, he’s very deserving of that now, at this point in time,” Weekes said on Friday while appearing on NHL Network. “As I said initially when I first broke this story, that deal, the offer of 88, eight years, $11 million a year, times eight.

As I said, $88 million would make him the highest-paid goalie of all time. That eclipses Carey Price‘s 10 and a half million that he had, and deservedly so.”

Regarded as one of the top goaltenders in hockey, Shesterkin is two years removed from winning the Vezina Trophy for 2021-22; he was also named a finalist for the Hart Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player.

“And ultimately, could he push and should he push to get $12 (million)? Sure, why not? Should he push to get 12 and a half? Sure he can make the case, but I don’t think that helps their team as such, just based on where they are cap-wise,” Weekes continued. “Although that’s not his responsibility. Boiler, if you want to win, you need other good pieces around you, too.”

Shesterkin and the Rangers are next in action on Saturday night against the Maple Leafs.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin is set to earn a historic contract

As Kevin Weekes pointed out, the current highest-paid NHL goaltender is Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens. However, Price's career is essentially over due to a debilitating meniscus injury, which has kept him sidelined since Montreal's surprising run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

But in his mind, there's nothing standing between Shesterkin and eventually signing the richest contract in NHL history for a goaltender.

Currently, Shesterkin owns a career record of 137-59-18 with a 2.43 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage, and 16 shutouts.