The New York Rangers lost again on Monday night to the St Louis Blues. Their third straight loss came hours after trade rumors started to circulate. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba are on the trade block. Trouba, the Rangers captain, answered questions after the game about the trade rumors and if he has spoken with GM Chris Drury.

Jacob Trouba said he hasn’t talked to Chris Drury since yesterday’s reports came out,” The Athletic's Arthur Staple posted on social media. “Not sure he needs to. ‘Part of the game,' he said. “'I learned that this summer, have to just block those things out.'”

Trouba refers to the trade rumors that circulated in the offseason after his rough playoff performances. He exercised his no-trade protection to remain with the Rangers instead of going to the Detroit Red Wings. Despite his Michigan roots, he wanted to remain in New York. With rumors starting up again, he knows how to handle it.

The Rangers have a big contract negotiation hanging over their head this season. Despite multiple efforts to get it done this offseason, they could not lock up Igor Shesterkin. The goalie should be priority number one for Chris Drury. If trading Trouba opens up the money to meet Shesterkin's requests, that is what he should do.

Potential Rangers trade partners for Jacob Trouba

The Rangers should be looking to trade Trouba this season. He has another year left at $8 million after 2024-25 and they are unlikely to bring him back considering the continued trade rumors. His value has tanked but something is better than nothing and they need the cap space. Trouba has a 15-team no-trade list, which players usually use to block high-tax areas. That includes the Canadian teams and California teams.

The Utah Hockey Club has gone through some terrible injury luck in their first season. With injuries to Sean Durzi and John Marino out long-term, they need a short-term fix. They could also use another notable name to help sell jerseys and fill the stands. Trouba fits all of those roles. The Rangers should call up Utah for a deal.

The other obvious fit for Trouba is his hometown Red Wings. While he denied a trade there once, if they are not on his list now there is nothing he can do. The Rangers know they have interest, they have assets they are willing to part with and have a need. This would be a great fit, even if Trouba did not want to go there just a few months ago.