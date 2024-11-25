The New York Rangers got off to a blistering start to the 2024-25 NHL season. After a President's Trophy season last year, they started 6-1-1 this year. Since then, they are 6-5-0, with two brutal losses on the West Coast this weekend. After a 6-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the Blueshirts could be making some moves. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Monday that the Rangers could trade Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba this season.

“In the aftermath of their 6-2 loss in Edmonton on Saturday, the Rangers have made it very clear they are interested in making moves and shaking up their roster,” Friedman posted. “Among the names indicated are Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, although other options will be considered.”

Trading Trouba would be finishing off a long storyline for the Rangers. The captain was poor in their Eastern Conference Final series against the Panthers last year. After that, fans wanted him to be traded so they could free up $8 million in cap space. The team also considered trading him to his hometown Detroit Red Wings but he exercised his no-trade clause.

Kreider is the more surprising addition to this report. The career Ranger has two years after this one left on his contract. While it is a movable amount of money, $6.5 million, it is difficult to trade players with term. Where could each of these players go?

Potential landing spots for Rangers trade candidates

It is important to note that both players have 15-team no-trade lists. That is a different protection than what Trouba had over the summer, which was a full no-trade clause. That could open up the Red Wings as an option again for the Michigan native. Many players block teams in high-tax areas like California and Canada. For this exercise, we'll assume those teams plus rebuilding squads are on the lists.

If the Red Wings still have interest and they are not on his no-trade list, the Rangers should send Trouba there. While it would be an interesting case for the NHLPA to look at considering the public nature of the denial last summer, it would not be against the rules for GM Chris Drury.

Another team that should look at Trouba is the Utah Hockey Club. In their first season, they've had brutal injury luck on their blueline. Bringing in someone who could sell jerseys would be a smart move for the new team.

Kreider will have more suitors in the trade market. The Oilers would be a great fit, but the no-trade list likely takes them out. Could the Predators call the Rangers and try to save their season? The options would be plentiful for the Rangers to trade Kreider.