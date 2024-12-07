The hockey world received a bombshell when the New York Rangers committed to trading Jacob Trouba. It wasn't a surprising stance from New York, to be fair. The Rangers trade to trade their captain in the offseason before the 2024-25 season. On Friday afternoon, though, Trouba was finally traded to the Anaheim Ducks.

The Rangers acquired defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick in this deal. Moreover, New York did not retain any salary on Trouba. The Ducks agreed to take all of Trouba's $8 million cap hit for 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Following the trade, Trouba met with the media. And he took the opportunity to vent some frustration. He mentioned how he wasn't exactly thrilled with how rumors of a trade over the summer were handled by the Rangers.

“I was put in a position this summer to make a decision between my career and my family. And I chose my family. I would choose my family 100 times over,” the former Rangers defenseman said, via NHL.com's Dan Rosen. “I didn't like that it was made public necessarily or how everything unfolded so publicly. But I guess that's part of New York and what happens.”

Jacob Trouba continues to throw shade at Rangers

Jacob Trouba continued with his thoughts on Friday. He stressed that he isn't blaming anyone within the Rangers organization for how things went down. However, he'd be remiss if he said that he was happy with the way his time on Broadway came to an end.

“The result is the result and I guess I'm happy with moving forward, but I am not overly thrilled with how it went down. I don't know. In my opinion, things could have been handled better. I'm not blaming anybody or anything, but just how it happened I felt was an unfortunate ending to a lot of good times in New York,” the new Ducks rearguard said, via Rosen.

Things kicked off on Friday morning when news broke of the Rangers deciding to move on. Reports indicated that New York intended to place Trouba on waivers if he declined to waive his modified no-trade clause. The new Ducks defender confirmed this rumor when speaking with reporters. “It was a threat,” he told the media, via Rosen.

It's unclear when Trouba will make his debut as a member of the Ducks. However, it appears that there may be some hard feelings in the wake of this trade. Perhaps this gives him an edge on March 28, 2025, when the Rangers travel to Anaheim to take on the Ducks for the first time since this trade.