The New York Rangers are in a freefall. They are 1-6 in their last seven games and rumors are swirling around the organization. Rangers' general manager Chris Drury was reportedly looking to trade Chris Kreider and captain Jacob Trouba at the end of November. Now, Trouba is a healthy scratch for Friday night's game against the Penguins, per The Athletic's Arthur Staple, meaning a trade could be coming.

“League source says [the Rangers] are recalling Victor Mancini and Jacob Trouba will not play tonight. Trade may be imminent,” Staple posted on social media.

Trade rumors started swirling around Trouba this offseason. Despite the Rangers' run to the Eastern Conference Final, Trouba struggled on defense. His $8 million cap hit was prohibitive to improving the team last summer but he used his no-trade protection to deny a trade to the Red Wings.

Trouba has a 15-team no-trade list, according to CapWages. That means there are 16 teams that he does not need to approve a deal to go to. The Rangers have been looking to trade him for a while now and may have finally found a suitor.

Jacob Trouba's Rangers tenure ending soon

Staple followed up his trade post with another report about the end of Trouba's run with the Rangers. “If it's not a trade for Trouba, believe he may be on waivers later today — possibility that a team will have a claim ready to go as with Goodrow back in June. Either way, looks like Jacob Trouba's [Rangers] tenure is over,” Staple posted.

Staple is referring to the move Chris Drury made this summer, ensuring that the Sharks would claim Barclay Goodrow if he waived him. This means that the Rangers will not have to retain salary but won't get anything in return. If Trouba is placed on waivers, the team who claims him would get his entire contract.

If there is a trade that Drury agreed to, they will have to retain some salary. His $8 million payday is widely seen as an overpay and very few teams would take that and give up assets. The waiver move would be a compromise that greatly benefits the Rangers, as not having Trouba on the cap is better than the current situation.

Eyes will turn to Chris Kreider after the Trouba situation is resolved. He was a surprise addition to the original report and is having a sub-par season. Even though he will represent Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Kreider is not the player he once was. Could he meet a similar fate to Trouba soon?