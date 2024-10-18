The New York Rangers signed Kaapo Kakko to a one-year contract this summer. This contract did not hinder any of the trade rumors surrounding Kakko through the offseason. However, it did show that New York, to some extent, remains confident that the former second-overall pick benefits the team on the ice more than trading him does.

Kakko is likely running out of time to prove his worth, though. New York is trying to win a Stanley Cup sooner rather than later. And Kakko — once seen as a future cornerstone — has underperformed beyond measure. To be fair, the Rangers forward has struggled with injuries. But he knows he has to step up his game on the ice this year.

“I know it,” Kakko said, via NHL.com. “I'm not a young guy anymore. It's been a long time here. I feel like I've always been a third-line guy and I still am on the third line. I just need to play as good as I can and not think about it anymore.”

Kaapo Kakko has found early success with Rangers

Contrary to his remarks, Kaapo Kakko is still a young player. He is only 23 years old, giving him some time to figure things out. However, he has already played parts of six NHL seasons to this point. If he is going to remain apart of the Rangers' long-term plans, he has to perform this season.

Kakko has found some early success to this point. He slots in on the right wing on New York's third line alongside Filip Chytil and Will Cuylle. While Kakko has yet to score, he has dished out two assists in four games. One of those assists came on Thursday night in New York's 5-2 win on the road over the Detroit Red Wings.

These aren't superstar numbers by any means. But it's a promising start after a brutal 2023-24 campaign and the subsequent playoff run. Kakko scored 13 goals and 19 points during the previous regular season. And in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, he scored just one goal and two points in 15 games.

“That gives you confidence,” Kakko said of his start to the 2024-25 campaign, via NHL.com. “I mean, at some point you have to score a goal and it's going to be better, but at this time of the year, only a couple games, get those chances. It feels pretty good.”

Kakko has a chance to truly establish himself not only as an NHL forward but as a mainstay for the Rangers. It will certainly be interesting to see how he progresses as the 2024-25 campaign moves along. The Rangers are in action once again on Saturday as they travel to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs.