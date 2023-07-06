Nathan Eovaldi is having a career year with the Texas Rangers. As a workhorse pitcher with a 2.64 ERA, he has been a major reason for the team's immense success. Ahead of the All-Star Game, he embraced his former team, the Boston Red Sox, serving as a reminder for the club that helped him become a star.

Eovaldi is slated to start against the Red Sox on Thursday. The 33-year-old has been very appreciative of the reception he has gotten from the fans, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

“The reception I got was incredible,” Eovaldi said ahead of his start, via the Dallas Morning News. “I loved pitching here. And you know, I’m excited to be able to take the mound again, even though it’s on the other side. This place, this stadium is just one of those special places to me because of how well fans enjoy the game.”

Leading up to his start on Thursday, Eovaldi connected with former Red Sox teammates and caught the first pitch on the Rangers' matchup with Boston on Tuesday. Bullpen catcher Mani Martinez celebrated his new American citizenship by throwing out first the pitch to someone on the opposing side that he had previously worked with for years.

Red Sox bullpen catcher Mani Martínez recently became a U.S. citizen. Today he threw out the first pitch to close friend Nathan Eovaldi. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/SApGaviLwj — NESN (@NESN) July 4, 2023

Eovaldi had his best seasons with the Red Sox before joining the Rangers. In five seasons with Boston, Nasty Nate posted an ERA+ of 110 in three straight seasons and was named to his first All-Star game in 2021. He pitched eight relief innings across the first three games of the 2018 World Series, allowing only one run as he helped the Red Sox win it all.

When the Red Sox made a surprise run to the ALCS in 2021, Eovaldi started the Wild Card game against the New York Yankees (one of his former teams), striking out eight batters in 5.1 innings and surrendering just one run as he collected the win. He also won an ALDS game against the Tampa Bay Rays before floundering in the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Still, the Red Sox and their fans have tons of love for Nathan Eovaldi, just as Rangers fans now do.