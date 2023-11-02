New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette refuses to be complacent despite their red-hot start to the 2023-24 season.

There have been a few interesting stories to begin the 2023-24 NHL season. And among them are the New York Rangers. New York is red-hot to begin the new year, and is on a five-game winning streak. In fact, they just completed their first 5-0 road trip in franchise history. However, Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette refuses to remain complacent.

Laviolette held a team meeting on Wednesday as the team returned to New York. The veteran bench boss identified an area of improvement for his squad despite their hot start: five-on-five offense.

After Wednesday's practice, the Rangers head coach explained to the media why he focused on improvement instead of the already evident positives. “When something’s on your mind, I feel it’s best to just address it,” he said, via Rangers reporter Vince Mercogliano. “Approach them, put it on the table – that way, at the very least, we’re thinking about it.”

New York has played well despite their issues scoring at full strength. This team failed to score an even-strength goal in three of their last six games. Furthermore, with the exception of a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on October 21, the Rangers have scored just four goals at five-on-five in their other six games.

New York has improved their time of possession in the offensive zone. But the Rangers still rank in the 68th percentile for offensive-zone possession, according to NHL EDGE. With the talent on this Rangers roster, there is certainly more that can be done.

“I know we’re in there,” Laviolette said, via Mercogliano. “But I also know that my eyes see we’re capable of creating more.”

The Rangers take the ice once again on Thursday as they play host to the Carolina Hurricanes. Let's see if Peter Laviolette's team can finally break through at even strength in front of their home fans.