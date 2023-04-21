Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Chris Kreider has been nothing short of electric as the New York Rangers have dominated the New Jersey Devils to open up a 2-0 lead in their first-round series heading back to Madison Square Garden — and Patrick Kane is taking notice.

After scoring two more deflection goals to lead the Rangers to a 5-1 shellacking of the Devils on Thursday night, Kane shared a bold take on his new teammate’s abilities.

“He’s one of the best, not only in the league, just that I have ever seen,” Kane said after the game about Kreider’s ability to deflect pucks. “He’s able to get his stick on everything. In practice, we do a lot of drills where shots are coming from the point and he just tips everything.”

It’s an eye-opening take from the 16-year veteran, who has played with some incredible forwards throughout his career and won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks.

But he could have a point: Chris Kreider gets his stick on what seems like absolutely every puck around the net, and turns them into dangerous scoring chances.

He’s a big reason why the Rangers have opened up a 2-0 lead in the series with a raucous home crowd waiting for them on Saturday night.

“Their power play has been dangerous,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said after Game 2. “That has been the biggest difference.”

That’s putting it lightly. The Rangers scored two more power-play goals in a three-goal second period, making them 4-for-10 with the extra skater. Chris Kreider has scored all four goals, and all on deflections.

“No one’s over the moon. There’s a long way to go,” Rangers’ Jacob Trouba said, in true playoff captain fashion.

But for Patrick Kane, Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers, it’s a mesmerizing start to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And for the New Jersey Devils, they either have to stop taking penalties, or find a way to get Kreider away from the front of the net.

Otherwise, this will be a very short series.