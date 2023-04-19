A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

There are countless legends who have donned the colors of the New York Rangers, but not one of them has scored as many goals for the franchise in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as Chris Kreider. The veteran forward etched his name in Rangers history books with a goal in the first period of Tuesday night’s series opener against the New Jersey Devils on the road, as he is now New York’s all-time playoffs goal leader with 35 goals to his name.

CHRIS KREIDER IN FRONT OF HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/MK6wuo2bPP — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 18, 2023

The historic goal of Chris Kreider happened during a power-play attack midway through the first period. Assisting Kreider’s goal were Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin. The Rangers’ special teams were considered among the keys to their success in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They finished the regular season seventh in the entire NHL with a 24.08 percent success rate on the power play and 13th in penalty kill rate (81.17%).

Kreider’s goal expanded the Rangers’ lead to 2-0, with Vladimir Tarasenko finding the back of the net for the first time as a Ranger around five minutes into the contest.

The 31-year-old Chris Kreider has not played for another other than outside of the Rangers so far in his NHL career. The Rangers selected him in the first round (19th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and has since become a consistent contributor on offense for New York, which is appearing in its second trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a row.

In 2022, Chris Kreider had a career-high 10 goals in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Rangers went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.