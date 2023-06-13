After a disappointing first-round playoff exit and the resulting firing of head coach Gerard Gallant, the New York Rangers made the hiring of Peter Laviolette as the franchise's new bench boss official on Tuesday.

“We are thrilled that Peter will be the next Head Coach of the New York Rangers,” team general manager Chris Drury said in the official release. “With Peter's extensive experience as a Head Coach in the National Hockey League, as well as the success his teams have had at several levels throughout his career, we are excited about what the future holds with him leading our team.”

Laviolette will be the 37th head coach in Rangers history after Gallant was fired shortly after the Rangers blew a 2-0 series lead and lost in Game 7 to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I would like to welcome Peter to the New York Rangers,” said James Dolan, the Executive Chairman of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. “Peter's impressive resume, which includes winning a Stanley Cup and advancing to the Final with three different teams, has made him one of the most respected coaches in the league. As we move forward in our goal to consistently contend for the Stanley Cup, I am confident that Peter is the right head coach to lead our team.”

The 58-year-old Laviolette won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes back in 2006, defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a thrilling seven-game series.

He also led the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers and 2017 Nashville Predators to Finals appearances; both teams lost in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively.

The Massachusetts native has an overall record of 76-72 in the postseason, and has led 12 teams to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He has coached a total of 1,430 games between the New York Islanders, Hurricanes, Flyers, Predators and Washington Capitals.

He is eighth all-time in NHL history in wins, first among US-born head coaches, and 11th all-time in games coaches, per the official release. Before coaching, Peter Laviolette had a short stint with the New York Rangers as a player, suiting up for 12 contests during the 1988-89 season.

He will now return behind the bench and look to guide an aging Rangers core to an elusive trip to the Stanley Cup Final.