Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

After losing in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the New Jersey Devils, the New York Rangers have decided to go in a new direction. The franchise and head coach Gerard Gallant have agreed to go their separate ways. Via the team’s Twitter:

“OFFICIAL: NYR and head coach Gerard Gallant have mutually agreed to part ways.”

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, to be honest. After the Rangers lost in seven games, there were already rumors circling about Gallant getting fired. He even addressed the rumblings:

“Can’t believe I have to answer some of these questions about me getting fired. If I can’t stand by my record and what I’ve done, I think there’s something wrong,” Gallant said.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New York finished as the No. 5 seed in the East and certainly gave NJ a run for their money in the opening round. If they actually got into the conference semifinal, there is a good chance Gallant would’ve potentially kept his job.

Gallant and GM Chris Drury reportedly got into a heated altercation after a Game 4 defeat. You’d have to imagine that played a part in the decision. The Rangers could’ve been interested in a fresh start, too. Gallant had some success with the organization in two seasons though, even leading NY to the conference finals last season, where they eventually lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

There is no question Gallant should be able to land a job elsewhere fairly quickly. He’s got tons of experience under his belt.